NEW ORLEANS — Due to the threat of severe weather approaching the state, the Delgado/Bossier Parish Community College game scheduled for Tuesday, March 23 at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond has been postponed.

The game will be rescheduled later this spring on a date to be determined.

The Dolphins are scheduled to return to play Wednesday against BRCC at Live Oak High School.

Delgado is currently 18-4 on the season.

{Courtesy: delgadoathletics.com}