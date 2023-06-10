BATON ROUGE, La. — Officials at LSU have confirmed that game one of the Baton Rouge Super Regional has been delayed.

The opening game of the Super Regional was originally scheduled to start at 2:06 p.m. but we are now receiving word that the game will commence at 7:06 p.m. because of “unstable weather conditions and a chance of lightning.”

Officials say that fans should retain their game one tickets and parking passes to be re-admitted into Alex Box Stadium for the later start time.

Gates will re-open at 5:30 p.m.

Television broadcast information will be announced later this afternoon but the game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Paul Skenes was listed as LSU’s starting pitcher on their pre-game lineup. Skenes faced Kentucky earlier this year, with 13 strikeouts and 4 earned runs in the Tigers’ 16-6 win over the Wildcats.

Skenes enters Saturday’s start with a 1.90 ERA and 179 strikeouts, the most in college baseball.