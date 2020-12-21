Weather a non-factor for Tulane in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

BOISE, ID. – When you initially heard that Tulane would travel to Idaho for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, you couldn’t help but wonder what type of wintery weather conditions they would take the field in.

Turns out, weather for Tuesday’s 2:30 CT kickoff will be a non-factor.

WGNO’s Richie Mills reports that temperatures in Boise, Idaho hit the mid to upper 50’s Monday afternoon.

With the high for Tuesday set for 39 degrees and the low at 21 degrees, the conditions shouldn’t be bothersome for a Tulane team seeking its third straight bowl victory.

Here are some sights and sounds from Boise State University’s Albertsons Stadium Monday afternoon: