Tulane’s leading scorer, guard Jalen Cook, is likely out for the Wave’s home finale Thursday night against Central Florida.

And, beyond.

Cook, averaging 18 points a game, is day to day according to head coach Ron Hunter. But, Cook was not present at the early part of practice Wednesday as he battles a hamstring injury.

Here’s our interview with Tulane head coach Ron Hunter.

Cook shoots 39 percent from three point land. He also averages 33.8 minutes a game.

Cook missed several game in December with an injury to the same hamstring.

Tulane and Central Florida are tied for the 5th spot in the American Athletic Conference standings with 9-7 league records.

The top 5 teams get a first round bye in next week’s conference tournament.

Game time Thursday night at Devlin Fieldhouse is 7:00 pm.

Game time Thursday night at Devlin Fieldhouse is 7:00 pm.