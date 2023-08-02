CHENGDU, China — A 29-9 third quarter propelled Team USA to an 86-68 victory over the Republic of Korea in the quarterfinals of the World University Games on Wednesday. The United States scored 15 unanswered points early in the second half to claim control of the contest and secure a spot in the semifinals on Friday.



Kolby King led a quartet of players for Team USA in scoring with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. Collin Holloway finished with 14 points to go with five rebounds and a pair of steals. The next top performers for USA were Kevin Cross with 12 points, eight boards, and four assists followed by Jaylen Forbes with 11 points including three made three-pointers.



Korea held the advantage early in the first quarter until a second-chance bucket by Cross gave the USA its first lead. Team USA scored the final five points to close out the frame with a 16-13 lead.



An 11-3 scoring run put Korea back in front in the opening minutes of the second quarter, but the United States responded with 13-unanswered points to take a 32-24 lead. King poured in 12 points in the frame to help USA hold a 40-30 advantage at the half.



Team USA broke the game wide open in the third outscoring Korea 29-9 in the frame. A pair of thunderous dunks by Sion James were the exclamation point of the runaway quarter that sent Team USA into the fourth leading 69-39.



All 11 players for Team USA ended in the scoring column after emptying the bench in the fourth quarter. The United States eventually closed out the quarterfinal victory 86-68 over Korea.



Tulane, which is representing Team USA at the World University Games, will face the Brazil in the semifinals on Friday, August 4. The game is set to tipoff at 3 p.m. local time, 2 a.m. CT, and will be streamed on the FISU app and FISU.tv.

