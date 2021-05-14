Wave Sweeps, back in first

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane swept a doubleheader from Central Florida Friday, 5-4 in 10 innings, and 9-1. With East Carolina’s split at Cincinnati, Tulane is back in first place in the American Athletic Conference.

Bennett Lee’s two out, two run homer tied the Knights in the 9th. The Wave won it in the 10th.

In the nightcap, Jack Aldrick tossed 7 innings of 1 run, 8 strikeout baseball. He walked one.

Tulane is now 12-2 in league doubleheader games this season.

Tulane and Central Florida play Saturday, with first pitch at 4 pm.