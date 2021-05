Tulane’s Collin Burns hit a second inning grand slam, and Tulane scored 3 in the 7th, and 6 in the 8th inning on the way to a 14-7 win over Central Florida Sunday.

Tulane is now 17-6 in American Athletic Conference play, one half game behind East Carolina (18-6), with one series to play.

Tulane plays at Cincinnati for four games Thursday. East Carolina is at South Florida for four games starting Thursday.

Here’s Tulane head coach Travis Jewett.