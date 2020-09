NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tulane Green Wave takes the field before a game against the Houston Cougars at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tulane’s 2020 football opener at South Alabama draws closer.

The Wave and Jaguars play in Mobile Saturday night September 12th. One week later, Tulane hosts Navy at Yulman Stadium.

Head coach Willie Fritz said the Green Wave is excited to be playing on national TV on ABC and WGNO against Navy. And, that next week, Tulane will ramp up testing for Covid-19.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

Tulane’s home game against Navy will kickoff at 11 am at Yulman Stadium.