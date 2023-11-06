New Orleans – Kyren Whittington tallied a game-high 16 points to lead four double figure scorers for the Tulane women’s basketball team (1-0) in a 68-57 season-opening victory over Stetson on Monday at Devlin Fieldhouse.



Whittington’s 16 points came on 5-for-11 shooting from the field. She also had five rebounds and five assist. The assist total tied her with Kaylah Rainey for a game high. Also reaching double figures was Marta Galic with 12 points. She picked up five rebounds. Hannah Pratt, in her first game in a Green Wave jersey after transferring in during the off-season, picked up 11 points, a game-high eight rebounds, two assists and a block. Irina Parau had an efficient day with 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Amira Mabry had seven points and two rebounds. Rainey scored six. Kierra Middleton picked up five points, two rebounds and two assists. Chiara Grattini had a point and an assist. McKenzi Carter pulled down a pair of rebounds.



Stetson was led by Jordan Peete’s 14 points. Jaimya Turner also reached double figures for the Hatters with 12 points.



The game featured eight lead changes and three tied scores. Tulane shot 41.5 percent from the field (22-for-53), 36 percent from three-point range (9-for-25) and 75 percent from the free throw line (15-for-20). The team’s largest lead was 19 points early in the fourth quarter. The team also had a slight 36-34 advantage on the boards, led 17-5 in assists plus had six steals and three blocks.



The Green Wave led 16-13 after the first quarter, extended the lead to 40-34 at the half and then outscored Stetson to the tune of 28-23 in the final 20 minutes of game action for the victory.



Next, Tulane continues the busy first week and welcomes in Nicholls for a 6 p.m. game on Nov. 8.





