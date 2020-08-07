Wave officially announces Meyers

TALLAHASSEE, FL – NOVEMBER 26: Kyle Meyers #37 of the Florida State Seminoles celebrates against the Florida Gators in the third quarter of the game at Doak Campbell Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Tallahassee, Florida. Florida State defeated Florida 31-13. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Tulane officially announced graduate transfer Kyle Meyers, a defensive back, Friday. Meyers, a transfer from Florida State, redshirted in 2019. Meyers played high school football at Holy Cross School.

In 2018, he played in all 12 games, with 8 starts.

Meyers said Tulane’s success in sending defensive backs to the NFL was part of his decision. He noted that cornerback Thakarius Keyes was drafted in round 7 of the 2020 draft by the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Five Green Wave defensive backs were selected in the NFL draft since 2015.

Meyers also said it was important that he came home to be close to his Mom and the rest of his family.

Wave head coach Willie Fritz said Meyers, who stands six feet tall, is part of an effort to get bigger players in the Tulane secondary.

Tulane opens its season August 3rd against Southeastern Louisiana at Yulman Stadium. Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said it is unlikely that any fans will attend Tulane home games in 2020. He said even if that changes, the most the stadium will seat is about 3,000 due to social distancing.