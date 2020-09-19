Wave of heartbreak: Tulane blows 24-0 halftime lead, falls to Navy

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Members of the Tulane Green Wave run off the field during half time against the Navy Midshipmen at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Navy has handed Tulane some tough defeats in the past, but this one is perhaps the worst.

Tulane jumped out to a 24-0 lead, only to totally collapse and fall to Navy 27-24 Saturday afternoon at Yulman Stadium

Navy won the game on a Daniel Davies 33 yard field goal as time expired. The Midshipmen got back in the game with a 16 point third quarter.

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz called the defeat at the hands of Navy one of the worst losses of his career. Ironically, it came just days after the school announced a multi-year contract extension with the Wave head coach.

/

Tulane quarterback Keon Howard completed 10 of 25 passes for 108 yards and an interception. That interception was key. It came with 36 seconds left in the first half and Tulane playing a first and 10 at the Navy 19 yard line.

Howard was only 1 of 8 passing for 6 yards in the second half. Tulane had 291 yards in the first half, but only 82 yards of offense in the second half.

Fritz said Tulane did think about a quarterback change to true freshman Michael Pratt. One of the reasons why he didn’t he said was because of the wet football.

The game was played in a steady rain.

And, on national TV, and on ABC for the first time in 40 years, the Wave suffered a devastating defeat.