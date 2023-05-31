Tulane runs on the field before an NCAA college football game against Memphis in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tulane football tickets, a hot commodity at the end of last season, may stay that way.

A Tulane spokesman told WGNO Sports that season ticket renewals are “up 90 percent” and that new season ticket sales are “up 800 percent.”

The schools spokesman said Tulane didn’t want to give exact numbers of ticket sold.

The Wave is coming off a 12 win season, tied for the most in school history, and a Cotton Bowl victory over USC.

With the return of quarterback Michael Pratt, Tulane could be a preseason top 25 team in 2023.

The Wave opens the season with a pair of home games, September 2nd against South Alabama and a week later against Ole Miss.