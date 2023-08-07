NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Another high water mark for the Tulane Green Wave. The Wave, ranked 23rd in the USA Today coaches poll, is ranked in a preseason poll for the first time in school history.

The Wave is the preseason favorite to repeat as American Athletic Conference champions.

LSU, unranked to start last season, checks in at number 5.

The top five are Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, and LSU.

LSU’s game one opponent, Florida State is ranked 8th in the USA Today pre season poll.

