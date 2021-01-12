Wave of a challenge: Tulane to face league unbeaten South Florida

Tulane’s women’s basketball team has a big challenge Wednesday night, and an opportunity.

The Wave plays 16th ranked South Florida at Devlin Fieldhouse. South Florida is 9-1 overall, and 6-0 in the league. Tulane head coach Lisa Stockton said the Wave has a big task ahead against South Florida.

Tulane is 7-3 overall, and 3-2 in American Athletic Conference play. Tulane freshman Jerkaila Jordan leads the league in scoring by a freshman. She is in the top ten overall in scoring (14.3 points per game) and field goal percentage (.454).

And, this year Jordan is playing point guard, after playing on the baseline in her stellar career at John Curtis Christian school.

Game time is 6 pm. Tulane’s last win over a ranked team was over #20 LSU in November of 2011.