NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— For Tulane University football, a new season could not get here fast enough. With 110 players fall practice opens Wednesday morning at Yulman Stadium.

Head coach Willie Fritz said his team is anxious to put last year’s two-win season in the rearview mirror.

Tulane will have four battling to kick field goals and extra points. They include Rutgers transfer Valentino Ambrosio, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Tulane opens the season against UMass on September 3rd at Yulman Stadium. Last season, the Wave lost its home opener and had to travel to second-ranked Oklahoma. It was the beginning of what was a long and trying year.

But, in 2022, optimism is high.

Fritz has 31 wins at Tulane. Seven more and he passes Chris Scelfo for second most in school history.