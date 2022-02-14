NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University men’s basketball team returns to action on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT, as it faces off against USF for an American Athletic Conference matchup inside the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Here’s Wave head coach Ron Hunter Monday:





The Green Wave’s matchup with USF will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans also can listen to the game live on the radio by tuning into 104.1 The Spot or by CLICKING HERE. Tulane’s “Voice of the Green Wave” Corey Gloor will call the action live.



STARTING FIVE

1. The Tulane University men’s basketball team returns to action on Tuesday as it heads to South Florida to take on the Bulls. The contest will mark the teams’ second meeting this year. The game will tipoff at 6 p.m. CT and will be aired live on ESPN+.

2. The Green Wave heads to USF after coming off a thrilling 92-83 overtime win versus Temple. Tulane is looking for their ninth conference win of the season, their most conference wins since joining the American Athletic Conference at the start of the 2014-15 campaign.

3. Tulane last played in Tampa on Feb. 14, 2021 when they defeated the Bulls 62-59.

4. This season, head coach Ron Hunter ‘s staff welcomes back six letter winners, six newcomers and three starters, including preseason All-American Athletic Conference honoree Jaylen Forbes . Forbes is one of three players on the team, averaging 10-or-more points per game. Freshman Jalen Cook leads the team with 18.3 points per game – a figure that ranks second in the American Athletic Conference. As a team, Tulane is averaging 73.8 points per game and connecting at a 43.9 percent clip.

5. The Green Wave have won the turnover battle in 19 of their 21 games this season. During the 2020-21 campaign, Tulane won the turnover battle in 19 of its 23 contests last season while also forcing opponents into at least 15 mishaps on 11 occasions. During the 2019-20 campaign, the Green Wave committed equal or fewer turnovers than its opponents in 28 of 30 contests while ranking in the top 20 nationally in turnover margin (+4.2).

THE SERIES

• Tulane’s matchup with USF will mark the 41st all-time meeting between the two teams.

• The two teams met earlier in the season (Jan. 8, 2022), with Tulane taking the game 68-54.

• Green Wave head coach Ron Hunter is 2-1 all-time against USF.

TULANE BY THE NUMBERS

248 ­ – Tulane has made at least one 3-point field goal in 248 consecutive games. The last time the Green Wave failed to do so came on Jan. 16, 2014 at home against Louisiana Tech when they went 0-for-14 from outside.



51.4 – Forward Kevin Cross is first in the American Athletic Conference in field goal percentage connecting at a 51.4 percent rate from the floor.



35.6 – Jaylen Forbes’ 35.6 minutes per game lead the AAC.



18.3 – Jalen Cook is averaging 18.3 points per game, a figure that ranks second in the AAC.



16 – Tulane has faced 16 opponents this season which came into their meeting with the Green Wave with a record of .500 or better.



13 – Tulane ranks 13th in the nation in the fewest turnovers.



8 – The Green Wave picked up their eighth league win of the year on Feb. 12 vs. Temple which is more than its conference wins total from a year ago.



1 – Tulane ranks first in the American in turnover margin.



WITH A WIN OVER USF…

• Tulane would have nine conference wins for the first time ever in American Athletic Conference play.

• Tulane would have 12 wins on the year, besting their total from 2020-21 campaign.

• Tulane would get their third straight win over USF.

• Head coach Ron Hunter would collect his third career win vs. USF.



THE OPPONENT – USF

• The Bulls enter their matchup with Tulane after suffering a 73-69 loss to Wichita State on Saturday.

• USF has dropped 10 of their last 12 games dating back to Dec. 25.

• Javon Greene leads the conference in total steals (43) and steals per game (1.95).

• Caleb Murphy leads the Bulls in scoring averaging 12.0 ppg.

• Head coach Brian Gregory is in his fifth year on the bench for the Bulls. He is in his 18th season overall as a head coach.



LAST TIME OUT: TULANE TAKES TEMPLE IN OT

• Tulane shot 48 percent from the field, including an efficient 9-of-18 from behind the arc.

• Jadan Coleman and Sion James both put up career-highs with 17 and 18, respectively. Jaylen Forbes led the Wave with 25 and Kevin Cross chipped in 15.

• Tulane outrebounded Temple 43-37 and outscored the Owls in the paint 36 to 18.

• Coach Hunter thanks the fans, “For years Tulane hasn’t won these types of games,” head coach Ron Hunter said. “Now we are.”



MILESTONE WATCH

• With a win over USF, head coach Ron Hunter would collect his 34th win at Tulane and his 479th overall win.

• Senior DeVon Baker now sits at 1,200 points in his career.

• Sophomore Jaylen Forbes surpassed 800 (819) career points with his 25-point effort vs. Temple.

• Sophomore Kevin Cross needs 22 points to reach 700 in his career.

• Freshman Jalen Cook needs 53 points for 500 in his career.

• Freshman Sion James surpassed 300 (308) career points with his 18-point career-high vs. Temple.

