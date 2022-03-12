NEW ORLEANS – The No. 18 Tulane University Baseball Team (10-5) was defeated by the University of Evansville (5-10) by scores of 5-3 and 3-1 in a Saturday doubleheader inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.



After Friday night’s game was canceled due to inclement weather, the Green Wave played 18 innings Saturday and were unable to take either game from the Purple Aces.



GAME ONE

“Right now, I’m trying to figure out where we are mentally, physically, spiritually,” head coach Travis Jewett said. “It didn’t seem like we were present today. Just unacceptable, but you have to give the other team credit.”



Sophomore lefty Dylan Carmouche started for the Green Wave and gave up four earned runs over five innings or work. Carmouche struck out seven.



Senior right-hander Shane Gray took the hill for Evansville and gave up three earned runs over seven innings while striking out nine.



The Purple Aces got on the board first in the top of the third with a pair of runs. The visitors doubled their lead in the fifth, taking a 4-0 lead.



Freshman Grant Siegel relieved Carmouche and threw four innings of one-run ball while striking out five. The run Siegel allowed in the eighth was the first time an opponent has scored against the righty all season.



Tulane’s offense was quiet until the bottom of the eighth when it scored its only three runs. The Green Wave loaded the bases before freshman Jackson Linn drew a pinch-hit four-pitch walk, plating Brennan Lambert , closing the gap to 5-1. Ethan Groff then came up and was robbed of an extra-base hit by the Evansville third baseman who made an impressive diving snag on a line drive for the first out of the inning. Later in the inning, with two outs, Gavin Schulz scored on a wild pitch, making it a 5-2 ballgame. Brady Marget then drew the second bases-loaded walk of the inning for Tulane’s third run.



The Green Wave was unable to complete the comeback as it went down in order in the bottom of the ninth.



GAME TWO

Tulane couldn’t get anything going offensively as Evansville got some clutch hitting and played solid defense to down the Wave.



Senior Tyler Hoffman got the ball and allowed just two earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking two.



Tulane went down 1-0 in the top of the second. The Green Wave threatened to strike back in the bottom of the frame but struck out twice with the bases loaded. The Aces added a run in the fifth, extending the lead to 2-0.



Freshman hurler Chandler Welch was the first out of the bullpen in the top of the sixth. The Purple Aces got runners on first and second with one out, before Welch was able to get a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play.



Seth Beckstead got the Wave going in the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff double down the left field line. Beckstead moved to third on a balk, before he scored on a sacrifice by Ethan Groff , closing the lead to 3-1, as close as Tulane would get in the game.



Tulane’s rally was too little too late as it lost consecutive games for the first time this season.



UP NEXT: Game three begins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. inside GFATS.



