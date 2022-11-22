NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Tulane Green Wave are the highest-ranked Group of 5 team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The committee ranked Tulane No. 19, three spots higher than Central Florida, and five spots higher than Cincinnati.

Tulane plays at Cincinnati Friday at 11 a.m. live on WGNO and ABC. If Tulane wins, they will host the American Athletic Conference championship game.

If Tulane loses, and Central Florida defeats South Florida, 1-10, UCF will advance to the title game.

Cincinnati is favored by two points over Tulane. The Bearcats have won 32 consecutive home games, second-longest streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision.