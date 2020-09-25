Wave aims for back to back wins over Eagles: click here for preview

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Members of the Tulane Green Wave run off the field during half time against the Navy Midshipmen at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tulane aims for back to back wins over Southern Mississippi for the first time since the 1983-1984 season.

Tulane, 1-1, travels to Southern Miss, 0-2, for a 1:30 pm kickoff. The game can be seen live on Stadium.

Last week, Tulane blew a 24-0 halftime lead on ABC television and fell to Navy 27-24 on a game winning field goal as time expired.

Head coach Willie Fritz said Tulane must turn the page, quickly.

What to watch for: Southern Miss has won 6 of the last 7 games in the series. Southern Miss’ six game win streak in the series was snapped when Tulane defeated the Golden Eagles 30-13 in January in the Armed Forces Bowl.

What to watch for: Fritz stuck with Southern Miss transfer Keon Howard as his starting quarterback. After the loss Saturday, Fritz said he contemplated a change in quarterbacks in the game to true freshman Michael Pratt. Howard has completed only 43.6 percent of his passes this season, for 299 yards, with zero touchdown passes, and one interception.