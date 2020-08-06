Wave adds 2 football opponents, fans unlikely at Yulman Stadium in 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 03: Tanner Lee #12 of the Tulane Green Wave hands off the ball against the Duke Blue Devils at Yulman Stadium on September 3, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tulane moved quickly to replace Northwestern and Mississippi State on its 2020 football schedule.

The Wave added away games at South Alabama and Southern Miss to fill out its 12 game schedule. Tulane will play South Alabama September 12th, and Southern Miss September 26th.

The Wave opens the season September 3rd at Yulman Stadium against Southeastern Louisiana. Director of Athletics Troy Dannen was asked if fans will be in the stands for any 2020 Tulane home games.

Dannen said if the school had fans in the stands, the maximum would be 3,000.

Tulane completed day two of fall football practice Thursday morning.