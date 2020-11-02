Watts and Anderson Named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University football players Duece Watts and Nick Anderson were both named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly honor roll following their performances in the Green Wave’s 38-3 win over Temple on Saturday.

Watts earned the recognition after he posted career highs in receptions (five), receiving yards (114) and touchdowns (two). Watts also hauled in a career-long reception of 52 yards. The Richton, Mississippi, native leads the Green Wave with 306 yards receiving, while his 20.4 yards per catch average ranks second in The American and 17th nationally.

Anderson received the weekly honor after he played a key role in helping the Green Wave hold a league opponent without a touchdown for the first time since 2014. The Vicksburg, Mississippi, native finished the game with a career-high 14 tackles (11 solo). His 2.5 tackles for loss were also a career-high.

Anderson and Watts become the fifth and sixth Green Wave players to be recognized by The American this season.

Tulane 2020 AAC Weekly Honorees

Sept. 14 – Cameron Sample (Defensive Player of the Week)

Sept. 14 – Tyjae Spears (Weekly Honor Roll)

Sept. 28 – Cameron Carroll (Weekly Honor Roll)

Sept. 28 – Patrick Johhson (Weekly Honor Roll)

Nov. 2 – Duece Watts (Weekly Honor Roll)

Nov. 2 – Nick Anderson (Weekly Honor Roll)

Tulane returns to action on Nov. 7, as it heads to ECU. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN+.

Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device.



Follow Tulane football on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @GreenWaveFB. Follow Tulane Athletics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out our story at NolaBuilt.com.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}