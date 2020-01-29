Wattigny leaves Hannan for Catholic, New Iberia

One of the best football coaches in southeast Louisiana is headed west.

Scott Wattigny has resigned as the head football coach at Archbishop Hannan high school. In a news release, the school says he has accepted a position as Athletic Director and Head Football coach at Catholic High School of New Iberia.

Wattigny thanked his players, coaches, and Archbishop Hannan high school.

“I have had the pleasure of working with some of the best coaches in the state and they have been tremendous in growing this program to what is has become,” Wattigny said. “To my players, both past and present, you have been the reason why I wake up each day excited to go to work. Words could never do justice to how much I appreciate and cherish our relationship. To say I will miss you will be an understatement.

“I am thankful for Archbishop Hannan for giving me my first opportunity to be a head coach.” Scott Wattigny, new AD and head football coach, Catholic New Iberia

Wattigny was 39 wins, 17 losses in five seasons at Hannan. In 2018, the Hawks were undefeated in the regular season.