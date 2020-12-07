Watford paces LSU blowout win over La. Tech 86-55

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trendon Watford scored 18 points and missed just two of 12 foul shots and LSU controlled Louisiana Tech from the outset in an 86-55 win.

Javonte Smart and Cameron Thomas each scored 16 for the Tigers, Darius Days 12 and Jalen Cook 10.

LSU finished 26-for-48 (54.2%) shooting and had a 46-33 rebound advantage.

In dropping their first game of the season, the Bulldogs struggled to find the mark and shot just 28.8% (19 for 66).

Louisiana Tech missed 24 of 29 3-point-shot attempts. Off the bench, freshman Kenneth Lofton Jr. led Louisiana Tech with 17 points and 12 rebounds to record the second double-double of his brief career.