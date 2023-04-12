Watch Zion Williamson’s full pregame workout before Pelicans-Thunder game in the WGNO Media Player above.

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — All-Star forward Zion Williamson says he won’t return to the New Orleans Pelicans’ lineup until he’s confident his body will respond well to the way he wants to play.

Williamson says he’s fine physically after working three months to recover from a right hamstring injury. But he stresses that he doesn’t want to return for high-stakes postseason games until he feels “like Zion.” Williamson says going through a setback in his recovery in February has caused him to feel hesitant now when he tries to execute certain moves on the court.