NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Pelicans are zoning in on their potentially long-time future with Zion Williamson. On Tuesday, the power forward signed a contract extension with the Pels after weeks of speculation of what the document entails.

After signing the contract, Williamson and the Pelicans held a press conference at the Dryades YMCA.

According to previous reports from Williamson’s agent, the contract, which legally could not be signed until Tuesday, is a $193 million extension with the potential to be worth as much as $232 million.

“Zanos,” as his teammates at Duke called him, entered the league after being selected by the Pelicans as the first overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. As a rookie, Williamson played in only 24 games due to a knee injury obtained in the pre-season.

Although injury would continue to hinder Williamson’s performance, including a sit-out of the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury, the contract extension supposedly includes injury protections, according to inside reports.

