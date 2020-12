New Orleans, La. – On Wednesday, Zion Williamson spoke to media via conference call for the first time since August.

Williamson discusses many topics including his health and expectations for year two with the Pelicans under new head coach Stan Van Gundy.

After playing just 24 games last year, Williamson said he’s “feeling great mentally and physically,” and is excited for a fresh start.

