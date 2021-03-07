WATCH: Zion Williamson discusses All-Star Game debut

ATLANTA – Zion Williamson represented New Orleans in the 70th edition of the NBA All-Star Game.

Williamson finished with 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 14 minutes in his All-Star Game debut.

Afterwards, he said it was a great experience to be around the best the game has to offer.

“Being around like Mike Conley, Julius (Randle), being around Jayson (Tatum), Kyrie (Irving), (James) Harden,” said Williamson. “It was just great being around those guys how our season’s going what we’ve got planned.”

