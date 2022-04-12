{Video courtesy: the New Orleans Pelicans}

NEW ORLEANS — Head Coach Willie Green spoke with local media Tuesday afternoon about the New Orleans Pelicans play-in matchup with the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

This will be the fifth meeting between the teams this season but at a point in the season where the Pelicans have little to lose and everything to gain.

“It’s extremely valuable for all of us. For a young group, myself as a young coach. For a new coach having these experiences. Even coming down the stretch having meaningful games. We are looking forward to it. The guys have earned this opportunity. They’ve earned the right to have an extended season, a play-in game. We look forward to hosting it at home,” says New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

Green says that Zion Williamson will not be playing in Wednesday night’s play-in game.

Forward Brandon Ingram has missed the last three game and is listed as “probable” but told reporters at practice Tuesday that he expects to play.

“Mentally I feel good. Physically I feel good. it’s going to be an exciting task for us tomorrow.,” says Ingram.

Reporter: “So you expect to play tomorrow?”

“Yeah. For sure,” responded Ingram.

Brandon Ingram has played in 55 games this season.

The Pelicans are 29-26 with him in the lineup.

Wednesday’s play-in game will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Winner will play the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night for the 8 seed.

Loser goes home.