WATCH: Willie Fritz recaps Tulane’s 38-3 win over Temple

New Orleans, La. – On Saturday, the Tulane Green Wave got back in the win column with a dominating 38-3 win over Temple at Yulman Stadium.

The victory marks Tulane’s first home win of the season.

Michael Pratt threw for two touchdowns, tossing both to Deuce Watts and ran for another.

Head coach Willie Fritz discusses the team’s solid defensive performance, keeping Temple out of the endzone, as well as what the win means for the Green Wave moving forward.

To hear more from Fritz, click on the video above.