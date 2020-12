New Orleans, La. – On Saturday, the Tulane Green Wave defeated the Memphis Tigers 35-21 at Yulman Stadium.

With the win, Tulane (6-5) finishes the regular season with a winning record for the first time in the Willie Fritz era.

Freshman quarterback Michael Pratt threw for 254 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing.

