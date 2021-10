NEW ORLEANS — Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz spoke with media Tuesday about his team’s upcoming matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Cincinnati is currently the No. 2 ranked team in the country.

The Green Wave currently sits at 1-6 on the season.

Fritz says that quarterback Michael Pratt’s status for Saturday’s game is unknown at this time after Pratt was forced to exit Thursday’s game at SMU after taking a big hit.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Yulman Stadium.