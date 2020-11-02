WATCH: Willie Fritz previews ECU week for Tulane football

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Tulane Head Football Coach Willie Fritz says that the Green Wave practiced a little bit longer than normal today because of Tuesday’s NCAA-mandated day off, allowing student-athletes the chance to vote in the November 3rd election.

Fritz says that as of today, 75 percent of his team has voted and that 100 percent of players are registered to vote.

Saturday, Tulane defeated the Temple Owls, 38-3.

The Green Wave offense had 504 total yards, 220 passing and 284 rushing.

Leading the way for Tulane’s dynamic rushing attack was Amare Jones with 12 carries for 92 yards.

Jones was a bright spot for a Tulane rushing attack that has been held in check the last few weeks.

He says he was happy to return to the running back room and make an impact there for his team Saturday.

The defense held Temple to just 222 total yards, and an average of 3.6 yards per play.

Linebacker Nick Anderson led the way for the Green Wave with 14 total tackles.

On top of a stellar performance Saturday, Anderson was named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll list earlier today.

Tulane is on the road this week against East Carolina. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 11 a.m.