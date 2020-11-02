WATCH: Wil Lutz reacts to game-winning field goal following Saints 26-23 overtime win vs Chicago

Chicago, Il. – The New Orleans Saints captured their fourth straight win with a 26-23 overtime win at Solider Field against the Chicago Bears.

Wil Lutz nailed a 35-yard game-winning field goal to seal the vicotry.

Lutz was 4/5 on the day after a 27-yard try in the second quarter hit the right upright, his first miss of the season.

“The whole overtime I was hoping for redemption,” said Lutz. “I felt like the whole game we shouldn’t have been in that position because I should have made the first one.”

