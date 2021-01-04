WATCH: Ty Montgomery discusses Saints regular-season finale win over Panthers

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers 33-7 in their regular-season finale.

The Saints were playing without their entire running back corp due to COVID-19 protocol.

Ty Montgomery, who filled in at the position, ran for a team-high 105 yards on 18 carries.

To hear from Montgomery after the game, click on the video above.

Next up: Saints will host the Chicago Bears Sunday at 3:40 pm as part of the NFL’s Super Wildcard weekend.

With the win, the (12-4) Saints become the first team in the history of the NFC South to sweep their regular-season divisional games.

The Saints become the first team in the history of the NFC South to sweep their regular season divisional games 🧹 pic.twitter.com/jacSFcuntI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 4, 2021