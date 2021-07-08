WATCH: Tulane’s Stancil and Titus to Represent Barbados in Tokyo

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University swimming head coach Leah Stancil and sophomore Danielle Titus will take center stage later this month at the Japan 2020 Games, as both individuals will represent the Barbados national swim team later this month in Tokyo.

Stancil will serve as the head coach for the Barbados national team, while Titus will go for the gold as a competitor.

“I am extremely proud of Danielle (Titus) and the work she has put in to get to this point in her career,” Stancil said. “As an athlete and as a coach, there is nothing better than competing for your country in the Olympics. I look forward to coaching a talented group of athletes while proudly representing Barbados in the Olympics.”

“Nobody makes a difference by being like everyone else,” Titus said. “I am thrilled to represent my country on the Olympic stage in Tokyo.”

Stancil, who will begin her fourth season as the head coach of the Green Wave, is no stranger to the Olympic scene. The Barbados native is a two-time Olympian and a four-time national record holder for her native country. In three seasons as head coach, Stancil has laid a strong foundation in elevating the Green Wave swimming and diving program, as Tulane student-athletes have made 28 trips to the medal stand at the American Athletic Conference Championships, while 19 individuals have earned all-league honors. In addition, 10 school records have fallen under Stancil’s direction.

Titus burst on the collegiate swimming scene as a freshman and made an immediate impact. During the 2020-21 campaign, the Green Wave rookie earned nine winning performances. She closed out the year on a high note as she became Tulane’s all-time program record holder in the 100-yard backstroke at the AAC Championships, earning a silver medal with a career-best time of 53.85. Titus also earned medal stand trips in the 200-yard backstroke and the 400-yard medley relay at the AAC Championships.

The Japan 2020 Games will feature a record 33 competitions and 339 events held across 42 competition venues. Click here for a complete event schedule. The games are set for July 23 – Aug. 8.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}