WATCH: Tulane’s Cameron Sample named to Reese’s Senior Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Tulane Senior Defensive Lineman Cameron Sample found out on Sunday that he had been named to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

This season, Sample has 45 total tackles, 4 sacks, and a forced fumble for a Green Wave team looking for its third consecutive winning season.

Sample has been a pivotal part of the Green Wave’s success in recent years and he will represent the university and its football program on a stage with several other elite NFL Draft prospects.

The 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl will be held Saturday, January 20th at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Sample’s last time in Mobile was for Tulane’s regular season opener.

He finished the night with 7 total tackles and 2 sacks in Tulane’s 27-24 win over the Jags.