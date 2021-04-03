WATCH: Tulane holds 2021 Spring Football Game Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — 4 months after their Famous Idaho Potato Bowl appearance, the Tulane Green Wave returned to action Saturday for their Spring Football Game at Yulman Stadium.

Game Notes:

Head Coach Willie Fritz says that, the Green Wave ran around 75 live plays in Saturday’s contest.

Sophomore Quarterback Justin Ibieta scored the first touchdown of the day with a 15 yard pass to Tyrek Pressley.

A couple of series later, Ibieta was picked off on a nice read from Cornerback Rishi Rattan.

Ibieta would respond with a beautiful deep ball to Lucas Desjardins.

That drive would be capped off with a 20 yard touchdown run from Ygenio Booker.

Booker found the endzone 3 times on Saturday.

The defense shined for the majority of the game but on the final play of the spring football game, the offense would find the endzone on a 1-yard Connor Pruet touchdown run.

2,000 fans were in attendance for today’s game at Yulman Stadium.

The Tulane Green Wave now head into the offseason where they will begin preparations for their fall season opener September 4th when they host the Oklahoma Sooners.

