NEW ORLEANS — Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz and players spoke with media Tuesday after their first day of spring football practice ahead of the 2022 season.
Tulane finished the 2021 regular season with a 2-10 record.
They return 20 players with starting experience from that team including quarterback Michael Pratt and linebacker Nick Anderson who also spoke after practice today.
Michael Pratt:
Nick Anderson:
Here is the complete spring practice schedule, courtesy of Tulane Athletics:
Tulane’s spring practices, including its annual Pro Day will not be open to the general public.
2022 Spring Football Practice Schedule
Practice 1: Tuesday, March 8
Practice 2: Thursday, March 10
Practice 3: Saturday, March 12
Practice 4: Tuesday, March 15
Practice 5: Thursday, March 17
Practice 6: Saturday, March 19
Practice 7: Tuesday, March 22
Practice 8: Thursday, March 24
Practice 9: Saturday, March 26
Practice 10: Tuesday, April 5
Pro Day: Tuesday, April 5 (1 p.m.)
Practice 11: Thursday, April 7
Practice 12: Saturday, April 9
Practice 13: Tuesday, April 12
Practice 14: Thursday, April 14
Practice 15: Saturday, April 16 (Spring Game) – 10 a.m.