NEW ORLEANS — Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz and players spoke with media Tuesday after their first day of spring football practice ahead of the 2022 season.

Tulane finished the 2021 regular season with a 2-10 record.

They return 20 players with starting experience from that team including quarterback Michael Pratt and linebacker Nick Anderson who also spoke after practice today.

Michael Pratt:

Nick Anderson:

Here is the complete spring practice schedule, courtesy of Tulane Athletics:

Tulane’s spring practices, including its annual Pro Day will not be open to the general public.



2022 Spring Football Practice Schedule

Practice 1: Tuesday, March 8

Practice 2: Thursday, March 10

Practice 3: Saturday, March 12

Practice 4: Tuesday, March 15

Practice 5: Thursday, March 17

Practice 6: Saturday, March 19

Practice 7: Tuesday, March 22

Practice 8: Thursday, March 24

Practice 9: Saturday, March 26

Practice 10: Tuesday, April 5

Pro Day: Tuesday, April 5 (1 p.m.)

Practice 11: Thursday, April 7

Practice 12: Saturday, April 9

Practice 13: Tuesday, April 12

Practice 14: Thursday, April 14

Practice 15: Saturday, April 16 (Spring Game) – 10 a.m.