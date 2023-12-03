NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Willie Fritz informed Tulane players and coaches Sunday morning that he would be leaving New Orleans to be the next head coach at Houston.

The news was somewhat of a surprise to everyone in the football program.

“I read the same stuff you guys read out there. So, that’s all I knew about it. I learned of it whenever he talked to the team and all of us earlier this morning and that’s about all I knew,” says Tulane offensive coordinator Slade Nagle.

Fritz’s address came hours before the Tulane football team was scheduled to hold a watch party to see their bowl game destination.

Instead, the deflated feeling Uptown enhanced even more on Sunday, considering that Saturday night Tulane had suffered a 26-14 loss to SMU in the conference championship game.

“Everything happens fast, especially after the game. It was disappointing yesterday, but, you know, it’s part of the business, part of the profession. First and foremost, we’re here to serve the kids, and, you know, we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them. So the most important thing is to make sure that they’re in the right position to have every opportunity, you know, to win this game and enjoy this bowl experience because they deserve it,” says Nagle.

Offensive coordinator Slade Nagle will serve as interim head coach in the upcoming bowl game later this month.

In the coming days, Nagle and the remainder of the Tulane coaching staff will meet with players and staff to discuss plans and availability for December.

“Obviously, this season isn’t over. We’ve got one more to go and I’d love to go out and finish on a high note and go 1-0 one more week,” says Nagle.

