Watch: The newest Pelicans discuss excitement, fit that comes with playing in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans front office assisted new head coach, Willie Green, on Thursday by adding two quality players to his rotation.

“The one thing that we wanted to do this summer was bring in defensive slanted guys, high basketball IQ guys and shooting and I think we did that,” says New Orleans Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon.

With the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Virginia forward, Trey Murphy.

Murphy is a 6’9, versatile defender that shot 50 percent from the field last season and 43 percent from beyond the arc.

A player tailor-made to compliment the Pelicans young stars.

“When you’ve got guys like Zion and Brandon Ingram, they’re going to attract one and a half guys. So, when I’m able to space the floor and give those guys a little more room to operate, it’s going to be a knockdown three. Just looking at that aspect and being around a team that’s a young core bring s a lot of life to the city and there’s a lot of energy on the court and in the arena. So, I’m really excited to get on the floor with those guys,” says Trey Murphy.

In the second round, the Pelicans continue to show love to the Crimson Tide by drafting the SEC Player and Defensive Player of the Year, Herbert Jones.

Jones is a 6’8, high-motor, stat-sheet stuffer that averaged 11 points per game last season and led Alabama in rebounding, assists, steals, and blocks.

“I started out playing under my dad and he gave me two things, just do play defense and give the ball to whoever needed to score, and I knew that was going to be my way on the court to find minutes. I just homed in on those skills and tried to be the best defender I could be,” says Herbert Jones.

Jones and Murphy have identical measurables and skillsets.

Both are eager to suit up for the New Orleans Pelicans.

“They’re excited to be here. We want plyers that want to be here in New Orleans and be here as part of our organization, who we can grow with long-term, and I think we have that with these two guys. They’re highly competitive. They’re versatile on both ends of the floor and they’ll fit in seamlessly with our group and we look forward to developing them an having them here for a long time,” says Langdon.

The next key dates for the New Orleans Pelicans are Monday, August 2nd when free agency negotiations open.

The free agent signing period begins Friday, August 6th.