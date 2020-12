Atlanta, Ga. – The New Orleans Saints captured their 9th straight win with a 21-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

In his third NFL start at quarterback, Taysom Hill threw his first career touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith in the first quarter.

Hill completed 27 of 37 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 83 yards.

