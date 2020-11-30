WATCH: Taysom Hill discusses Saints Week 12 win over Denver, 31-3

Denver, Co. – The New Orleans Saints captured an eighth straight win with a 31-3 victory over the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon.

In his second NFL start at quarterback, Hill completed 9 of 16 passes for 78 yards and ran for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos were without all four of their quarterbacks due to coronavirus concerns.

“The game plan changed the last 24 hours. So, my mindset changed as well and I really became a game manager at that point and certainly the way Sean called the game reflected that,” Taysom Hill said.

To hear more from Hill, click on the video above.