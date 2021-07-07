WATCH: Tampa Bay lights it up after Lightning clutch Stanley Cup

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — It’s a huge celebration across Tampa Bay after the Lightning defeat the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals. This secures the team’s second Stanley Cup title in a row and third in franchise history. Take a look!
by: Kylee BondPosted: / Updated:
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — It’s a huge celebration across Tampa Bay after the Lightning defeat the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals. This secures the team’s second Stanley Cup title in a row and third in franchise history. Take a look!