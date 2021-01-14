WATCH: Superdome field art gets facelift for Sunday’s NFL divisional playoff game between Bucs-Saints

NEW ORLEANS — The Mercedes-Benz Superdome paint crew was hard at work painting new logos on the turf in anticipation for the NFL Divisional round playoff game between NFC South rivals New Orleans (13-4) and Tampa Bay (12-5) on Sunday.

As shown in the images shown, the change from “Wildcard” to “Divisional” is quite a contrast. The crew also gave another coat to the Saints names in the endzones. Same thing with the fleur-de-lis.

This is the ninth time in four weeks the field has received a makeover. Each time a new game is played at the Superdome, the previous paint must be washed away from the field. The field then gets sanitized, and the paint crew begins the long process of adding the new logos.

The Bucs are 0-2 against the Saints this season, with the most notable loss coming Week 9 after a 38-3 blowout at home inside Raymond James Stadium.