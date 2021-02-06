WATCH: Stan Van Gundy recaps Pelicans 118-109 win over Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday, the Pelicans defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 118-109 at the Smoothie King Center.

The win marked New Orleans’ third straight victory.

After the game, head coach Stan Van Gundy said he was pleased with the teams energy.

“This win was impressive to me for our guys,” Van Gundy said. “Sixth game in nine nights, all six games against teams who are .500 or better. So, it’s not like you ran into a weak schedule. Then to close it out like that in the fourth quarter, just a big time win and one I hope we can build on.”

To hear more from Van Gundy, click on the video above.