WATCH: Stan Van Gundy recaps Pelicans 113-108 win over Nuggets

DENVER – On Sunday, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Denver Nuggets 113-108, snapping a two-game skid.
To hear from Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy after the win, click on the video above.
New Orleans hosts the Lakers Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
