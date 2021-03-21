WATCH: Stan Van Gundy recaps Pelicans 113-108 win over Nuggets

DENVER – On Sunday, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Denver Nuggets 113-108, snapping a two-game skid.

To hear from Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy after the win, click on the video above.

New Orleans hosts the Lakers Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

