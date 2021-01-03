WATCH: Stan Van Gundy discusses Pelicans 120-116 win over Raptors

New Orleans, La. – On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans swept the season series over the Toronto Raptors, 120-116.

With the win, the Pelicans more to 4-2 on the season.

To hear from head coach Stan Van Gundy, click on the video above.

