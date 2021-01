MINNEAPOLIS – On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-110.

With the loss, the Pelicans fall to 5-10 on the season and have lost three straight games.

After the game, head coach Stan Van Gundy said the team was “outworked across the board.”

UP NEXT: The Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at 8 p.m.