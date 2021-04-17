WATCH: St Aug Pitcher Kenya Huggins has a bright future on the mound

NEW ORLEANS – Last Thursday night, St Aug’s Kenya Huggins tossed 6 2/3 innings of shut-out baseball, striking out 12 as the Purple Knights defeated Jesuit.

For Kenya, the stakes in the game were high.

“We realize from freshman year to my senior year, we beat every team but Jesuit,” said Huggins.

Huggins also serves as the school’s designated hitter and plays third base, but his future is on the mound.

Huggins is in the low 90s with his fastball. Head coach Barrett Rey said this 6’3″ right can throw harder.

Huggins keeps throwing bee bees in what could be his final season of amateur baseball.

Clarence Johns is his advisor, and sometime in July during or after the draft, the advisor, Kenya’s family, and the big right-hander himself will have to make the call.

We ask his head coach, will he ever get to college?

