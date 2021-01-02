WATCH: Sports Zone lagniappe on LSU coaching staff, Southland Conference football and Zurich Classic

NEW ORLEANS — The WGNO Sports team, including Ed Daniels and Jori Parys, talk candidly about LSU football coaching changes fresh off an abridged Covid-shortened 5-5 season following a perfect 15-0 record and national championship last season.

Spring football is on its way with the delayed start of the Southland Conference football season, which starts on Feb. 27. With LSU and Tulane seasons now over, the Southland teams could get more exposure than ever before.

The Zurich Classic at the end of April is a huge event for the City of New Orleans, but will Covid-19 restrictions be relaxed enough for participants and spectators to enjoy the show?